Mayor Martin and David

Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin poses with retiring Police Chief David Hayes. At their annual Christmas party, the Town of Fort Lawn presented a plaque of appreciation to Hayes, who officially retired as police chief in August. Ed Hartis, who will succeed Hayes a Fort Lawn Chief of Police, presented the plaque on behalf of the town.

 Photo Provided

Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin took a few moments during the holidays to reflect on the year just passed in Fort Lawn. It was an important year for the municipality, because just down the road, the E. & J. Gallo Winery broke ground and began construction on their distribution facility. The $423 million investment is expected to create 496 new jobs in the next eight years.

“We really didn’t have a bad year, there was progress with the winery. That was the big news for the year. We got the penny sales tax projects that we had put in for this latest round of funding taken care of. One of those was the paving of our parking lot out here for the Police Department and the Town Hall.

Trending Videos