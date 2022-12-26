Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin took a few moments during the holidays to reflect on the year just passed in Fort Lawn. It was an important year for the municipality, because just down the road, the E. & J. Gallo Winery broke ground and began construction on their distribution facility. The $423 million investment is expected to create 496 new jobs in the next eight years.
“We really didn’t have a bad year, there was progress with the winery. That was the big news for the year. We got the penny sales tax projects that we had put in for this latest round of funding taken care of. One of those was the paving of our parking lot out here for the Police Department and the Town Hall.
“The walking trail at the Fort Lawn Community Center was also begun. The Fort Lawn Community Center was also able to replace some windows and carpets.
“Everything that we applied for from the one cent sales tax is being accomplished,” he said.
The Town also competed some needed replacements and repairs; those were not funded by the penny sales tax.
“Everything went well this year,” Martin said.
Looking ahead to next year, Mayor Martin said the town would be pursuing some grants for some other projects.
“As for next year, we will take it as it comes,” he said.
Hayes retires as Police Chief
At the annual Town of Fort Lawn Christmas Party, Police Chief David Hayes was honored for his years of service to the Town from 1999 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2022. Hayes announced his retirement in August of this year.
The Town presented Chief Hayes with a plaque that contained his service dates and had his badge mounted on it and they presented him with his service weapon.
The Town Council promoted police officer Ed Hartis to the post of Police Chief.
At the Christmas dinner presentation, Mayor Martin told Chief Hayes that he was sorry that Hayes was injured on the job under his watch as Mayor. In fact when Hayes was injured in an incident where he was arresting a suspect, Martin has been Mayor for only three days.
“David Hayes was an excellent Chief and an excellent police officer. He was the only police officer for the town when the previous officer left. He took over that role and there was no hesitation in him to provide service and safety to the citizens of Fort Lawn. When he asked to be made Chief, we elected him by unanimous vote. He provided good service all the time he was Police Chief. People say he’s a little fellow, but he packs a lot of authority,” Martin said.