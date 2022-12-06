He served his community, he served his church, he served in government and he served up really good barbecue too.
Mitchell “Mitch” Blane Foster died at his home Sunday morning. The former member of Chester City Council and former mayor was 80 years old.
Born in Chester, Foster was a Chester High School graduate and a standout football player, who eventually studied (and played) at The Citadel. An all-conference selection, he ultimately signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League, though his professional career was cut short by a recurring knee injury.
He was the owner and operator of Carolina Clean for 30 years, but alongside his professional endeavors he also began pursuing his passion for service. He was active in Sertoma International service club, where he became president of the international group from 1983 until 1984. He was a member of the Chester Rotary Club for 28 years and was president from 2001 to 2002.
A member of First Baptist Church of Chester, at various times he was Sunday School Director and Chairman of Deacons.
He also held office, serving 12 years as a member of Chester City Council and another eight years as mayor (with those terms running from 1995 to 1999 and 2007 until 2011). Wanda Stringfellow is the current mayor of Chester, but she spent two terms serving Ward I with Foster on the council and was mayor pro tem during his first stint as mayor.
“During our time serving the City of Chester together, Mitch exemplified public service and putting aside disagreements for the greater good of the community. Although we did not always agree on every issue, Mayor Foster and I were able to foster a great working relationship and shared a passion for serving our community,” Stringfellow said.
Foster was never consumed with disagreements on policy and always found a way to move things forward, which Stringfellow said was the definition of leadership.
“He always sought common ground with those he worked for, for the good of the City of Chester. He served this community with dignity and honor and the City of Chester is all the better for his leadership and contributions,” said Stringfellow, who added she was deeply saddened to hear of Foster’s passing.
Long-serving Councilwoman Annie Reid served with Foster. She said he was firm in his convictions but was always personable, both in the context of government meetings and in everyday life.
“In the years since he left office, Mitch would always greet me with a smile when I would see him and (wife) Judy,” Reid said. “He would ask how things were going on council. Of course, I am sure that he could imagine how things were going having been on council for so many years.”
She said he always made it a point to express his gratitude to her for serving the City. She always appreciated those words of encouragement.
“The last time that I saw Judy a few months ago, I asked how Mitch was doing. She told me basically that he was still being Mitch. I asked her to please tell him that I asked about him. I know that he will be missed and I will keep the family in my prayers,” Reid said.
Bill Marion served on Chester City Council alongside Foster but also during his time as mayor. He called him “a natural born leader” and a person who “had the City of Chester at heart.” He said his skills in business translated well to local government.
“He was chairperson of the finance committee and knew in his head the approximate balances in each account. Audits were easily passed and line items were anticipated and met. When an unexpected expense occurred, Mitch knew which line items could stand a transfer and the crisis was averted,” Marion said.
Though Chester uses a “weak mayor” system, Marion said Foster’s ability to work with the Council made it possible for the City to retain competent staff like Ed Driggers as administrator, Anna Stroud in finance and Carla Roof in human resources (all of whom have currently returned to those roles during the current time of transition).
“Under Mitch’s leadership, new waterlines, sidewalks, lighting and streetscapes were added to downtown as well as lighting throughout the City,” Marion recalled. “Mitch did not take credit for these improvements to the City but credited Council and the administration. His picture as mayor and the plaque at the top of the hill commemorate his time as mayor. A truly good man who will be missed.”
Something else that will likely be missed by many is Foster’s barbecue. He and friend Larry Herron always headed up their church’s fall barbecue fundraiser, but he also cooked competitively. Foster helped get the City of Chester’s annual “Hog on the Hill” barbecue festival and contest off the ground.
Foster is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter, Blaine Bradford (Quint); brother, Milan Foster (Phyllis); grandchildren, Quint Jr., Lydia, and Mitchell Bradford; two aunts, Marie Roberts (Kirk) and Shirley Moore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Ruth Foster; his sister, Ann Cassels; and his parents. His obituary is in today’s edition of the News & Reporter on page A4.
Stringfellow said that in honor of Mayor Foster’s service to the City of Chester, a memorial display has been created in City Hall and all flags flown at any City building will be flown at half-staff.