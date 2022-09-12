Four people were killed in a two-vehicle collision, including the drivers of both vehicles, that took place early Sept. 11 on Interstate 77 near the 69 mile marker in Chester County.
The collision closed all southbound travel on I-77 for seven hours.
The collision took place about 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the southbound lane.
According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the SCHP, the collision occurred when a 2014 Silverado pickup traveled northbound down the southbound lane and struck the 2012 Honda Civic, carrying a driver and three passengers, in a head-on collision.
The driver of the Civic and two passengers were killed in the collision, Master Trooper Miller said.
The driver of the pickup was also killed, Master Trooper Miller said.
According to the Chester County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the Honda was Treshawn Simmons, 29, of Columbia. Passengers who were also killed were Thomas Grant III, 20, of Columbia and Daniel Ewing III, 29, of Barnwell.
The name of the driver of the pickup has not been released as of press time.
According to social media posts from the Richburg Fire Department, a third vehicle was involved in the collision and the driver suffered injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility.
As far as the fatal collision, one driver was entrapped and was critically injured. That driver did not survive the injuries. Three people were ejected and one was severely injured in the other vehicle. There were a total of four fatalities and two injury cases as a result of this collision.
Richburg Fire thanked all who worked this accident, including a driver with JDS Parcel, who grabbed a fire extinguisher from his tractor-trailer and proceeded to stop the fire before emergency workers arrived.