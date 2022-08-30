They aren’t all certified yet, but the City of Chester is filling many of the vacancies in its police force that reached critically low levels at one point this year.
During last week’s regular meeting of Chester City Council, there was discussion of the police department having made a number of new hires. Two officers had been hired the previous week and three more hires were said to be in the offing. Some of the incoming officers are not presently certified and will have to attend the state academy to become so. That will leave only one patrol position to be filled, which is a big step in the right direction.
In March, Lt. Wayne Levister told the Council that personnel recruitment and retention had been a struggle because of other nearby law enforcement agencies offering a higher rate of pay. Often times, officers would be hired, sent to the academy and then would leave for better paying opportunities. The hiring agencies do have to compensate the City for the cost of academy training and certification, but that represents wasted time and effort and creates more holes that have to be plugged.
As of March, the City had six patrol officers total. Under normal circumstances, the department would run at least four but usually five officers per shift. The low numbers had that down to one, which included having Levister and Interim Police Chief Milton Sims on the street.
A contingency plan was crafted to help fill in the gaps involving a partnership with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. An agreement between the two entities (which the News & Reporter obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request) indicated the City did agree to pay county officers with the rate being $32.18 for deputies, $38.40 for corporals and $40.45 for sergeants. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office agreed to make reasonable efforts to limit overtime, officers are released when the officer in charge judges that their services are no longer required and the agency “whose assistance is requested” is the sole judge as to whether or not it can respond and to what extent it can comply with the request for assistance from the other agency.”
The City is perhaps in a better position to fill openings now because shortly after that March meeting, a temporary human resources director was brought in. That position had been open for nine months as of March. The City is also now advertising its police chief position, which has been filled on an interim basis by Milton Sims for more than 18 months.
On top of the one patrol position that is open, the city department also has four corporal openings, though certification is required for those positions.