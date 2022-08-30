They aren’t all certified yet, but the City of Chester is filling many of the vacancies in its police force that reached critically low levels at one point this year.

During last week’s regular meeting of Chester City Council, there was discussion of the police department having made a number of new hires. Two officers had been hired the previous week and three more hires were said to be in the offing. Some of the incoming officers are not presently certified and will have to attend the state academy to become so. That will leave only one patrol position to be filled, which is a big step in the right direction.

