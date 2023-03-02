Steering and Council meet

Members of the Chester County Council and the Gateway District Steering Committee met in a workshop recently to discuss some issues that have been hanging fire on the Committee's agenda for a while. Left side, from top to bottom of picture, Coluncilmembers Pete Wilson, Mike Vaughn, Council Chair Joe Branham and Councilmembers Corey Guy, John Agee and Erin Mosley. Right side, from bottom to top of picture, Committee members Jim Bennett, Alex Oliphant, Committee Secretary Bhavin Patel, Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings and Committee members Walt Whitman and Fred Castles.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Members of the Gateway District Steering Committee had a chance to take their frustrations to some of the governing body that might be able to help them alleviate them. Chester County Council held a workshop recently to meet with the members of the committee and try and work through some of the issues hanging fire that the committee has been frustrated about.

Steering Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings prefaced the discussion by saying the committee decided the only way to get issues such as the number of members on the committee and who could serve, as specified by the original enabling act, resolved, was to meet face-to-face with council to get some direction on “what we are supposed to do and what you would like for us to do in representing you.”

