Members of the Gateway District Steering Committee had a chance to take their frustrations to some of the governing body that might be able to help them alleviate them. Chester County Council held a workshop recently to meet with the members of the committee and try and work through some of the issues hanging fire that the committee has been frustrated about.
Steering Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings prefaced the discussion by saying the committee decided the only way to get issues such as the number of members on the committee and who could serve, as specified by the original enabling act, resolved, was to meet face-to-face with council to get some direction on “what we are supposed to do and what you would like for us to do in representing you.”
She said the committee voted in 2020 to ask for changes to the enabling act (so that new members to the committee could be chosen). The requests for changes were passed along to the Planning Commission, in 2022, and were supposed to be passed to Chester County attorney Joanie Winters, but “to this date we have had no answer,” Jennings said.
This is why we are approaching you to help us the Gateway Steering Committee to fulfill our role in supporting our county and to assist you in knowing our needs. We are a committee, not a commission and not a board. We can only recommend to you the Chester County Council our needs.
“There are 11 members of the Gateway Steering Committee and it needs two more to make a full quorum,” she said. Two members were recommended to be added to the committee, but they were denied – David Bratton because he doesn’t live in Chester County, “but he represents one of our largest landholders, Springs Land Holdings.” A second possible member, Odell Steele, was already a member of the Richburg Fire Protection Board, even tough the state code says that a fireman can serve on more than one board, Jennings pointed out.
“The Gateway Steering Committee feels that Mr. Bratton and Mr. Steele would be strong advocates for the committee and for Chester County. The committee is asking the council to permit non Chester residents with a vested interest to serve on the committee while maintaining that a minimum of 50% must be Chester County residents,” Jennings said. She added there are currently three of the original committee members serving who are not residents of Chester County, and they were chosen by county council.
The committee also asked council to eliminate the term limits placed on them by the enabling act. “The members are willing to serve and be reelected by the Chester County every two years, if we are effective to the Gateway Steering Committee.”
The committee asked to change the language so that they report directly to county council, instead of through the Planning Commission.
Finally, they committee members asked council to consider expanding the Gateway District. Chester County Councilman John Agee was a member of the committee before being elected to council. He now serves as a sort of ex-officio member of the committee, or a council-committee liaison.
He made the presentation about the Gateway District expansion request.
Agee said when the Gateway Steering Committee was being formed, the county contracted with the Catawba Regional Planning Commission to establish the Gateway District, “and when you look at everything, it was a pretty reasonable plan – 11,000 acres from Exit 62, up to Exit 65 and along Hwy. 901 around Lando.
Agee added, “But there were pieces of the puzzle that were not included in that. And there are two pieces of the puzzle that we've talked about adding and one is where Project Raven is going to be located (on land owned by Odell Steele)…that needs to be in the Gateway Master Plan. And then there's another 600 acres right across the road (behind Guardian Fiberglass,) we need to get that in there. Those are the types of things that we need to be looking at, so when the Gateway Master Plan comes to county council, all of those items are within that geographical area that we should be involved in.”
Fred Castles presented the committee’s suggestions regarding term limits for committee members as well as the difficulties in getting and retaining members.
“We have struggled over the life of this committee with participation of the original group that was appointed and approved by Chester County Council to serve. We have at times had trouble making a quorum. We have lost two or three members to date and have not been able to replace them…we would like to appoint people that do have a vested interest that have already expressed an interest to serve on the committee.
“All of the members that are there today now have served past their terms, as it’s outlined in the enabling legislation for starting the steering committee…we would like to change that rigid language to allow board members that are willing to serve, to serve more than in one term, serve more than two years if necessary, if there's not somebody that would like to assume that position, or if they're effective enough and they may be asked to serve even longer,” Castles said.
He said the committee members “were put on this committee to bring ideas that conformed to the Gateway District Master Plan, to bring these ideas and projects to council for their blessing and approval. As you know, we don't have a budget. Everything we do is volunteer. Serving in our advisory role, we feel like that we can honestly only advise County Council of things that we feel like will be a good idea, a good fit and a benefit to the community,” he said. He said the committee would also welcome any projects county council, either individually or collectively, wants to see done in the district, “rather than just us being the catalyst of change and improvements along the Gateway District, we would value the input of county council,” he said.