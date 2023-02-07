Lewisville’s Jaymes Gilcrese is a student-athlete in the truest sense, because “student” comes first for him.
The four-year defensive line starter for the Lions signed last week to play college football at Augusta Tech in Georgia. One of the biggest selling points for him when it came time to make his college choice was the overall program…but not the football program at the school.
“They had the education program I want to take,” Gilcrese said, referencing the school’s cyber security program. That’s been an interest of his for a while and is something he wants to pursue as a career.
Augusta Tech obviously values the “student” part of student-athlete as well. There is obviously a lot to like about a strong, productive, pocket-collapsing defensive tackle, but he said coaches liked something else about him.
“They said they believed I would be a good person. They like my grades and my GPA,” he said.
The road to Augusta Tech for Gilcrese actually started somewhere else. He was talking to a coach from another school who recommended Augusta Tech to him and vice versa. He hasn’t had the opportunity to check the campus out in person yet but has looked at the school online and said he likes what he has seen.
In the course of his prep career, Gilcrese has played on both sides of the ball, but said he is ticketed to play defensive tackle at the next level. That suits him fine, since that’s the one he enjoys the most.
“It’s better. There’s more action and I like the contact,” he said.
Gilcrese said he was glad he was able to end his career on a high note. During his freshman campaign, Lewisville was still in AA (and was one of the smallest schools in the classification). The team was riddled with injuries but did win the final two games of the regular season to go 4-6 and make the playoffs before meeting eventual state champion Abbeville. The 2020 season was marred by COVID and after a hot start in 2021, Lewisville finished with only three wins. This past season, the Lions won a region title for the first time in more than a decade and advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs.
“It felt pretty good,” he said.
He hopes to keep riding high at Augusta Tech, both on the field and in the classroom.