Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, and I want to talk a bit about dominant behavior.

Now “dominance” is a legitimate construct in the behavior world. However, it’s not about who can forcefully pin the other to the ground, shake them by the neck, or who can sit higher up on the furniture. It’s about priority access to a mutually desired resource.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

