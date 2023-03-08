Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, and I want to talk a bit about dominant behavior.
Now “dominance” is a legitimate construct in the behavior world. However, it’s not about who can forcefully pin the other to the ground, shake them by the neck, or who can sit higher up on the furniture. It’s about priority access to a mutually desired resource.
This is more often than not accomplished peacefully. For example, two dogs come upon a bone in the yard. The first dogs says (with body language of course), “Gee, I’d like to have that bone!” The second dog says, “Oh, but I really want to have that bone!” The first dog backs off, and the second dog gets the bone. The second dog was dominant in that interaction. He may not be dominant in the next one.
While stable social groups do tend to develop some type of hierarchy, social groups work primarily because of deference. Willingness to defer avoids conflict, and conflict in social groups is not healthy for the survival of the group. It can cause injury and death to individuals as well as damage to the social structure. The conflict was avoided in this scenario because dog number one was willing to say, “Okay, you really want the bone, you can have it!”
Too bad humans can’t learn this lesson. A dog who consistently uses aggression rather than healthy and appropriate communication signals is a bully who threatens the well-being of others in the social group.
So what do you do when you have a dog that seems like he’s trying to rule your world? For starters, you can change your perspective.
All living things do what works. The behaviors that strike you as a potential power grab are simply his efforts to make the world work for him. A basic good manners training program will lay out an excellent foundation for communication and understanding between you and your canine companion.
A lot of things depend on the human living with canines. You need to have solid strategies in place to prevent your canine from receiving reinforcement for the behaviors you don’t want. For example, put the garbage can under the sink or in a closet and don’t leave food out on the table or counter. And give your canine a bed that is equal to the sofa or your bed as far as comfort is concerned, etc.
Create structure in his daily life. Some dogs are happy to roll with anything and everything you put them through as our life companions. Others like structure in their daily routines. Fearful or defensive dogs generally do better with structure and routine. Like our humans, unknown and unexpected things are stressful. Being able to anticipate what is going to happen decreases stress for fearful and defensive dogs. This helps them be less fearful and defensive, and eliminates – or at least decreases – their need to be aggressive.
Be sure your dog gets reinforced for the behaviors you do want. Focus on the things you want him to do and reward his efforts. This will help boost his confidence in his ability to succeed and his trust that you are a consistently kind person that he can trust.
Be a kind leader. True authority doesn’t look angry or confrontational in any species. Think about your own life. Are you more likely to follow someone who is kind and guides you or one who bullies you? Cooperation, not conflict.
Some of the many Alpha flaws are the following:
- You must use an Alpha role to correct your dog’s alpha behavior. You always have to eat before your dog does.
- You must go through the doorways first.
- Letting you dog sleep on the furniture will make him dominant.
- You shouldn’t play tug of war with your dog and let him win.
- You have the right to take anything your dog has and you should demonstrate this regularly.
- Your dog should earn everything he gets from you.
- If you don’t establish yourself as the alpha/pack leader, your dog will assume the role.
- If your dog is lying in your path, you should either move the dog or step over him.
- You should never back down or look away from a staring contest with your dog. Trust me, if you want to win this match, you will probably end up getting bitten in the face.
- You should punish your dog for growling, snarling or showing any grouchiness toward you, other humans or other dogs.
- You should do (X) because this is how mother dogs do it. Dogs need to learn that they are dogs.
And finally, don’t let your dog see you clean up his house-training accidents. According to this myth, if the dog were to witness the human cleaning up his mess, the dog would think that the human is the servant. This is a relatively harmless myth, but… seriously? Where do people get this stuff?