In Scripture, the Good Samaritan helped out a stranger on the side of the road and got him the care he needed. In the name of the Good Samaritan, a clinic in Chester has been doing the same thing for members of the community for 20 years.
Chester Freedom Ministries Pastor Steve Bishop feels a certain amount of pride when he talks about the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic, and though members of the clergy teach that pride is a dangerous feeling, it’s entirely justified in this case: Bishop is a founder of the clinic.
“Myself and a nurse, Loretta Campbell were one day discussing the medical needs of our community. About the time we were discussing it, I had to go see Sam (Dr. Sam Stone) about something, and we discussed it. So the three of us began to move it forward. We invited some people to come alongside, since none of had any knowledge of how to start a clinic, and they did. April Porter was one of the key people helping us and Sandra Hartley, a nurse, was a key part of the clinic as well. Then we started reaching out to find people that knew things we didn’t know, and that’s how it got started,” he recalled.
This was in 2002, some 20 years ago. The clinic celebrate their beginnings with an Open House on Sept. 27.
The church, then known as Chester Second Baptist Church, put Loretta Campbell in an old office to actually get the clinic started, although she didn’t stay there long and didn’t see any patients. She was there to begin the process and start a lot of the paperwork that comes with establishing a clinic.
“Our whole idea about the clinic is there are people in our community who are trying to work and provide for their families, but do not have medical coverage. Our mission as to serve the medical underserved of Chester, or as we called it “behind the curtain”, a term we didn’t use out front, the “working poor.” We were helping them take care of their families
“We don’t serve anyone who has Medicaid or anyone who has insurance,” he said.
“That was our whole thing, we have people out here working every day trying to take care of their families and yet they end up going to the ER because they don’t have any place to go,” he said.
When the clinic started, Chester Memorial was a county hospital and the clinic saw their goal as working hand-in-glove with them and taking some of the strain off their ability to help patients.
“To our benefit, when they sold the hospital and started the Chester Healthcare Foundation, their mandate was to serve the medically underserved in Chester. We are the glove that fits their hand,” he said. The CHF has been providing funds for the clinic since then. Along the way, the county’s other charitable organizations have also provided support for the Good Samaritan, such as the Lutz Foundation, the Springs Close Foundation and the Arras Foundation, Bishop said.
“So our whole concept from Day One has been there are people in the county who cannot medically take care of their families, whether that’s financially, or because they lack the medical knowledge to know what care is needed,” Bishop said.
The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic began its life in the Adult Education building, which donated them some space. The Clinic board members went in and renovated the space that had been given, hanging sheetrock and painting and getting the space ready for patients. Winthrop University and Chester Memorial donated some furniture and equipment and the clinic put out a flyer telling what they were trying to do. The first week, eight patients showed up. The next week, it was five patients, said Bishop.
“And the next week, they just kept coming,” he remembers.
Because the church was involved in the clinic, you could say there was a spiritual component to the healing as well as the physical. In Steve Bishop’s mind, “if you help people physically, you are helping them spiritually, too. For example, you might have someone who is severely diabetic, and they can’t afford the medicine, and they can’t afford to go see the doctor. In our first days, we had a lot of folks like that. In fact we had one person who came in who was so far over the line as a diabetic that they were close to death — they got their medication and they got better,” he said.
And then the clinic got their first big challenge.
The Springs Corporation started closing the textile plants that had been the lifeblood of the community for so long. Suddenly, employees who had medical coverage were without it a short time after the plants closed.
“All of the textile folks, there was a period of time when they had some coverage, and then it was gone. And guess whose door they came to? Ours. They were in that age where they couldn’t qualify for any sort of government assistance and they now can’t afford medical insurance, so they came to us,” said Bishop.
“Those employees had no idea what was happening, they had clue that NAFTA was going to take away their income, they had no clue that was what was going to happen. But it happened — and they were the casualties. We were left with the casualties of the textile industry being removed from Chester County,” he said.
“Thank God for Sam, other doctors, technicians, nurses, all the people who volunteered all the years to do what we were able to do.”
Bishop said the philosophy of the clinic can be found in the story of the traveler that gives the clinic its name.
“The name of the Good Samaritan Clinic is based on the Scripture where the Good Samaritan helped the person by the side of the road and took him to the place where he could get care,” said Bishop.
“The Good Samaritan of Scripture rendered aid to someone who wasn’t his responsibility,” said Bishop.
“The premise of the clinic is we want to be Good Samaritans to our community. We don’t know them all, and I can see somebody there and a few days I’ll see them at Wal-Mart or someplace. And they have no clue of all that went on so they can get the services that they’re getting today.”
After Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan, and the story of the priest and the Levite who passed the traveler by and the Samaritan who aided him, Jesus asked, which of the three was a neighbor to the traveler. The lawyer answered, “the one that showed mercy on him.
“Go and do likewise,” Jesus answered. The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic has been following that direction for 20 years.