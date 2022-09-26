Steve Bishop on Clinic

Rev. Steve Bishop, one of the founders of Good Samaritan Medical Clinic, reflects on the clinic’s opening. This month, Good Samaritan Medical Clinic celebrates 20 years of serving the community.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

In Scripture, the Good Samaritan helped out a stranger on the side of the road and got him the care he needed. In the name of the Good Samaritan, a clinic in Chester has been doing the same thing for members of the community for 20 years.

Chester Freedom Ministries Pastor Steve Bishop feels a certain amount of pride when he talks about the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic, and though members of the clergy teach that pride is a dangerous feeling, it’s entirely justified in this case: Bishop is a founder of the clinic.

