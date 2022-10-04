Jack Sink says that whether his Chester High cross country runners come in fifth or 50th, their ultimate objective needs to be the same.
“I stress it to them that the main thing is to finish,” he said.
This season Chester runners have not only finished, in some cases they have also finished off the opposition.
Sink has been at the helm of the Cyclones cross-country program for a few years now and there has definitely been some positive growth. That is evident just from looking at the team, which has seen its ranks swell since he became head coach.
“We used to have about 13 runners and it looked kind of lonely on that bus then,” Sink said.
Now, Chester sports a team that features more than 20 runners. Some are athletes that play other sports and have come out to help stay in shape. Sink said Logan Pemberton and Dennis Jensen (Chester’s baseball and wrestling coaches respectively) have been great in terms of encouraging players that don’t play football to give the sport a try. Others just love to run and dedicate themselves to it. Dedication is kind of a must when competing entails running 3.1 miles across outdoor terrain.
The top runners this year are Timothy Shellenberger, who has a personal best time of 20:45, Hunter Rawls (22:49) and Jayden Stacks (24:35). Some of the top newcomers on the boys’ team include Riley Darby, Trey Atkerson, Tucker Evans and Jeremy Bennet. Some of the top returners are Gabriel Leonard and DaKendray Keener. Sink said the team has some awesome senior leadership from six-year runner Thatcher Caldwell and Omari Land.
The top girls’ runners are Elane Wightman (28:48) and newcomers Kirsten Patton, Jewelle Moore and seventh-grader Emily Rodgers. Zy’Krysta Sanders, Trinity Worthy and four-year runner Alontae Curry all provide “excellent senior leadership” according to Sink. Curry was actually just cleared to return to the course after recovering from a knee injury.
It isn’t just this year’s upperclassmen runners that have led the way. Sink said last year’s captains Garrett Wallace, Javy Gonzalez, Tarajay Bowie, Aiden Roberts, Ariana McCree and Keke Wilmore helped set a solid foundation for the program to build on.
“All of them were great ‘leaders by example’ and made a lasting impact on our program,” Sink said.
Additionally, there has been a big contribution from the families of runners. They have helped buy a new tent and a new timer and at every home meet there is food and drinks waiting on finishers, nearly all of which is contributed by families of runners. Some multi-team meets draw well in excess of 100 runners, so that is a lot of food a lot of water and a lot of volunteers are needed for other aspects of a meet as well. Sink said his team has not lacked or wanted for anything and that visiting teams have definitely noticed.
“It takes a lot for a meet to come off without a hitch. They have helped us show our Chester hospitality to everyone that has come here,” Sink said.
Specifically, Sink mentioned Daniel Wightman and Mckenzie Queen as parents that go the extra mile to help provide anything that is needed.
All that has combined to deliver improving results. Chester’s boys went on the road earlier this season and knocked off 5A power Gaffney by a single point (the girls lost but were very competitive as well). Sink said that outcome shows what the program is capable of, but it also demonstrates something else. If one runner had not powered through to the finish, if one had tapped out, eased up or been passed late, the outcome would have been different. To be their individual best and to help the team as much as possible, the main thing is to finish.