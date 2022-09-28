Price book

The front cover of author Brenda Price’s new book depicts that grandmothers come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

If you are lucky enough to have a grandmother, a grandma, a Nana or a NaiNai, you’re going to recognize her in Brenda Price’s new book, I Love You Grandmother, Because You Love God and God is Love.

Price is a former Chester native who now lives in Charlotte. This is her second book and while it is different than her first, Born to Die, like the first book, it’s inspired by family and her experiences with grandmothers and being a grandmother.

Trending Videos