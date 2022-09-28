If you are lucky enough to have a grandmother, a grandma, a Nana or a NaiNai, you’re going to recognize her in Brenda Price’s new book, I Love You Grandmother, Because You Love God and God is Love.
Price is a former Chester native who now lives in Charlotte. This is her second book and while it is different than her first, Born to Die, like the first book, it’s inspired by family and her experiences with grandmothers and being a grandmother.
“I have a lot of respect for grandmothers. The reason I use the word “Grandmother” is because my granddaughter, when she was a little tiny girl, before she could pronounce words, she called me “Grandmudder”. Then when she learned to pronounce “Grandmother,” that’s what she called me. And she does that even today, and she’s almost 30 years old now,” said Price.
“I called my grandmother “Grandmom,” Price said.
Just as there all sorts of names for a grandmother, there are many different kinds of grandmothers, and the illustrations of Prices’ book, drawn by a Page Publishing house artist, reflects that. The cover has a special message, Price says.
“OI don’t know if anyone even noticed, but I wanted the cover to indicate that these grandmothers were looking up at the sky, taking in the awesomeness of God. You have the sun, the clouds and the blue sky. Later on you have the same scene in the book, except its night-time, and you have the moon, stars and the night sky,” Price said.
Showing there are all different types of grandmothers is what Price said she was trying to depict especially.
“You have the grandmothers, and they are all different nationalities and ethnicities, and the grandchildren are the same. The book is to capture how there’s a relationship between grandmothers and grandchildren that’s unique and how they adore that grandmother no matter what,” said Price.
The book is written from the first-person perspective of the grandchild. Each page is a reason why grandchildren love their grandmothers:
‘I love you Grandmother, because…you are my Momma when my Momma cannot be my Momma.’
‘I love you Grandmother, because…you are patient with me, and tenderly explain things to me when I do not understand.’
Price says this is a children’s book, but “they way it is written, it has to involve an adult, so that they can read it to the child…What I was trying to do was get across the message that no matter how old we are, at some point in our lives, we all come in contact with a grandmothers, and the importance of that. I really wanted to personalize the relationship between grandmothers and grandchildren,” she said.
Brenda Price’s book is available at most major online book retailers.