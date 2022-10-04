The government has filed a response to a motion from attorneys for Alex Underwood, who recently requested that the former sheriff be allowed to remain on bond pending an appeal.

In September, Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best filed a motion for release pending appeal. If approved by a judge, it would allow Underwood to remain free on bond until his appeal can be heard in court. The motion quotes laws about release or detention pending appeal, saying that “the judicial officer shall order that a person who has been found guilty of an offense and sentenced to a term of imprisonment, and who has filed an appeal or a petition for a writ of certiorari, be detained, unless the judicial officer finds…by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any person or the community if released…and that the appeal is not for the purpose of delay and raises substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, an order for a new trial, a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment or a reduced sentence…”

Trending Videos