The government has filed a response to a motion from attorneys for Alex Underwood, who recently requested that the former sheriff be allowed to remain on bond pending an appeal.
In September, Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best filed a motion for release pending appeal. If approved by a judge, it would allow Underwood to remain free on bond until his appeal can be heard in court. The motion quotes laws about release or detention pending appeal, saying that “the judicial officer shall order that a person who has been found guilty of an offense and sentenced to a term of imprisonment, and who has filed an appeal or a petition for a writ of certiorari, be detained, unless the judicial officer finds…by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any person or the community if released…and that the appeal is not for the purpose of delay and raises substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, an order for a new trial, a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment or a reduced sentence…”
The basis for Underwood’s appeal is that, “the district court erred in excluding Mr. Underwood’s evidence that constituted his defense and would have shown the jury that his actions that night were reasonable (related to the arrest of Simpson).” Specifically, Underwood’s previous legal team enlisted “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “ relative to the alleged civil rights violation” of which Underwood was convicted, but claims his testimony was unduly challenged and limited.
Judge Joseph Anderson allowed Underwood to remain free (he was to have reported to federal prison in September) pending a response from the government. The government filed that response on Tuesday, arguing that Underwood should have to go through the appeal process from prison.
The government response goes through Underwood’s charges and convictions and does acknowledge he is neither a flight risk nor danger to the community. It notes, however, that “he is unable to satisfy the burden of raising a substantial question of law likely to result in a new trial or a sentence that does not include imprisonment.
Per the response, “the sole issue raised in Underwood’s motion relates to the Court’s rulings regarding Nash’s expert testimony. On its face, Underwood’s motion only challenges the unlawful arrest count and associated 12-month sentence and does not contest the validity of the other seven counts of conviction. Because the question Underwood raises is only relevant to one of the seven counts and Underwood was sentenced to concurrent 46-month terms on the remaining unaffected counts, Underwood has not satisfied the standard for release regardless of the merits of his lone claim.”
Further, the response says that the Court acted within its discretion in its rulings on the scope of Nash’s expert testimony.
“Trial courts are afforded ‘great deference’ when exercising their gatekeeping role regarding the admission of expert testimony,” the response notes.
Specifically addressing expert witnesses with case law, the response says courts should not admit an expert opinion that consists of “little more than an expert veneer glossed on an item of evidence.”
“Moreover, opinion testimony that ‘states a legal standard or draws a legal conclusion by applying law to the facts is generally inadmissible,’ the opinion reads.
There was nothing arbitrary or irrational in limiting the Nash testimony, as Underwood claims, the response states. Nash was allowed to testify at length about a range of law enforcement policies, procedures and techniques and offered opinions about whether Underwood acted consistently with those requirements. Any limitations the Court enforced was simply designed to avoid intrusions into the jury’s role as fact-finder of confusion of the issues, the response states.
“(T)he Court struck the proper balance,” the response states. “The Court permitted Nash to testify about applicable standards of police conduct and whether Underwood and Neal complied with those standards…while restricting him from opining on Underwood’s intent or from using terms like lawful, reasonable, or appropriate that are unhelpful or improperly draw legal conclusions.”
Former Chester County Deputy Johnny Neal filed an appeal based on almost the same grounds as Underwood and was also allowed to remain free pending a response from the government by October 4. As of press time, the government response to his charges had not been posted.
Underwood was found guilty on several counts last April including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the November 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges. In July, he was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. It is unclear when Anderson will rule on whether he can remain free pending his appeal.