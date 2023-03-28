“Let’s take a picture,” my wife says very often.
I don’t mind taking pictures at all, I just don’t like being in them. I have the fakest, forced smile in the world and I always either blink or look off or do something that causes her to say, “we need to take another picture.”
I blame cell phones, which have essentially put a camera in everyone’s back pocket. We all feel the need now to “capture the moment” instead of “enjoy the moment.” Look, the dog is doing something cute, take a picture…look, the baby is doing something funny, take a picture…look, that raccoon has his face stuck in a pickle jar, take a picture…look, that squirrel is smoking a cigar, take a picture.
This may come as a complete shock to most younger people, but you used to need a camera to take pictures. With your phone, you can take thousands of digital pictures, which lends itself to, “your eyes are shut in this one, let’s take another.” You used to have to put something called film into a camera and you only got 20 or so shots with a roll of film. Also, you had no idea whether the pictures were any good or not until you sent them off to be developed. That took a while, you had to pay for it and when you got them all back, they might all be awful. They were all you had, though, so if the only known picture of your Grandma Fercie May was one where she sneezed right when the picture was being taken, that’s all you had to remember her by. So how you will remember her is with her eyes closed and her face contorted and some unpleasant looking stuff hanging out of her left nostril. The camera only came out for special occasions and rarely were pictures taken of anybody doing anything but standing uncomfortably next to relatives and staring at the camera.
I’ve seen stuff online before where people have taken a picture of their child EVERY DAY OF THEIR LIFE and strung them together to make a video that demonstrates the subtle changes in their appearance with each passing day. When I was little, your parents took you to the Sears Portrait Studio about once a year. When you got there, dressed in a terrible suit, a photographer would start barking out instructions.
“OK, sit on this stool. Turn your body away from me but look back at me over your shoulder. Now, make a fist and put it just under your chin. Now look up and to the left.”
You know, totally natural-looking poses. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat sideways on a stool, chin on fist staring wistfully up and away at the ceiling. Sometimes they’d get really fancy and put a second image of you on the picture. It was usually a bit fainter and it was up in the corner…and they would make it look like you were looking up at yourself…or maybe you were supposed to be dreaming about yourself, or it represented you being drunk and seeing things or maybe it was an evil twin or a bad dream. I’m not sure what they were going for really, but your mom would buy a package of them and then not give a thought to taking your picture until the next year.
Then, of course, there were Polaroid cameras that would spit out a physical picture. At first, it was just a blank square, but it would slowly develop to reveal a picture. But if you touched it, there would be a big greasy thumbprint on your mom’s face or either a gnat would land on it and be permanently stuck there.
Still, all that stuff put just enough hurdles in the way to make it kind of a pain in the rear to take pictures. They were saved for special occasions mostly and they were real pictures that captured exactly what you saw or what you looked like. You didn’t take 178 of them until everything was perfect and you certainly didn’t use filters to give yourself bunny ears or remove a zit from the end of your nose. You just did stuff and enjoyed it and savored the memories later. Even if those memories involved a gnat stuck to your face.