press release
Tuesday, Nov. 15, is National Philanthropy Day. GRASP will join dozens of fellow nonprofits throughout Chester and Lancaster counties to participate in Give Local this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
press release
Tuesday, Nov. 15, is National Philanthropy Day. GRASP will join dozens of fellow nonprofits throughout Chester and Lancaster counties to participate in Give Local this year.
This one-day online fundraising event was launched in 2016 by The Arras Foundation and supporting partners (the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Lancaster Partners for Youth) to help raise awareness and much needed funds for participating agencies. Each year supporters can get involved by making a financial contribution or giving their valuable time to support critical nonprofit organizations throughout the area.
Since it began, Give Local has helped raise more than $1.2 million for over 100 nonprofit organizations in the region. In previous years, Give Local encompassed all of Lancaster County, Great Falls and Fort Lawn. Give Local 2022 will encompass all of Chester County as well.
On Nov. 15 you will have the chance to give where your heart is! For a full listing of participating nonprofits, go to www.givelocalsc.org. All participating agencies are doing great work to make local communities better places to live, work and play.
“We are looking forward to participating in Give Local for the seventh consecutive year,” said Shelley Price, Executive Director of GRASP. “We rely heavily on the support of our community to ensure we are able to meet the growing needs in Great Falls as the price of food continues to rise. Give Local is the ideal platform to help us spread the word about the work we are doing in our community and recruit new partners to our mission to serve those in need.”
If you would like to support GRASP on this National Day of Giving, you can access the campaign page at https://www.givegab.com/nonprofits/grasp.
If you have any questions about this event, please call the office at 803-482-4407.