GRASP has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.
GRASP will use the gift to purchase nutritious food for its food pantry, which helps feed between 80 and 90 families per month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRASP has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.
GRASP will use the gift to purchase nutritious food for its food pantry, which helps feed between 80 and 90 families per month.
“We are extremely thankful for the grant from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said GRASP Executive Director Shelley Price. “As the cost of food continues to rise, more people in Great Falls are struggling to purchase food and still cover their monthly expenses. This grant will help us stock our pantry to ensure we are able to meet the growing needs in our area.”
GRASP has been working in the Great Falls school attendance area since 1974 to provide service, referrals and assistance to the people in the community who are struggling to make ends meet. The agency’s ultimate goal is to make a significant and positive impact on the community as a whole.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.