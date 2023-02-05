GRASP is a nonprofit located in Great Falls, SC dedicated to providing crisis assistance in the form of food, utility payments, prescription assistance, and resource referrals to people in need in the Great Falls school attendance area. GRASP has been serving this community for 49 years and they are working diligently to meet the growing needs caused by the significant rise in food costs. The online auction event is GRASP’s largest fundraiser and helps raise money to continue their mission. The online auction will run from February 10, 2023 through February 15, 2023. If you do not see an item that you must have but would still like to help, just click the Donate button to provide your support.
“We are thankful to all our sponsors and donors for helping ensure this event is a success. Our Platinum Level Sponsors this year are: Nutramax Laboratories, Founders Federal Credit Union, and GAF. Last year, we raised over $24,000 through this event and our goal this year is to raise $25,000. With the help of our sponsors, we are halfway to our goal and we have a wide variety of items up for auction,” stated Shelley Price, Executive Director.