Senate Page Jakayla Lynn

The newest Senate Page, Jakayla Lynn, poses for a photo with State Senator Mike Fanning on the floor of the S.C. Senate.

 Photo Provided

State Senator Mike Fanning has named Great Fall High School graduate Jakayla Lynn as his newest Senate Page.

In an email Fanning said, “Meet the Newest Member of My Senate Tean, 2020 Great Falls High School graduate, Jakayla Lynn! My newest Senate Page, Jakayla is a Senior at the University of South Carolina — majoring in Criminal Justice (with a minor in Psychology). In just her third week on the job, Jakayla is already proving herself indispensable… preparing for meetings; talking with constituents — helping meet their needs; assisting me on the Senate Floor during the Session… & just about everything you can think of in our Columbia Senate Office! (All this while making the Dean’s List… for the third straight year!!!)

