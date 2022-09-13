State Senator Mike Fanning has named Great Fall High School graduate Jakayla Lynn as his newest Senate Page.
In an email Fanning said, “Meet the Newest Member of My Senate Tean, 2020 Great Falls High School graduate, Jakayla Lynn! My newest Senate Page, Jakayla is a Senior at the University of South Carolina — majoring in Criminal Justice (with a minor in Psychology). In just her third week on the job, Jakayla is already proving herself indispensable… preparing for meetings; talking with constituents — helping meet their needs; assisting me on the Senate Floor during the Session… & just about everything you can think of in our Columbia Senate Office! (All this while making the Dean’s List… for the third straight year!!!)
“A Multi-Tasking Phenom!” My wife, Stephanie, and I have long appreciated Jakayla’s passion for service and ability to serve in multiple capacities — being everywhere, all at the same time! At Great Falls High School, Jakayla played clarinet in the Great Falls Marching Red Devil Regiment… while serving as a Captain of the Cheerleaders… while active in our Beta Club & Spanish Honor Society, and Student Council! (Makes me tired just TYPING this!)
“After graduating from GFHS in 2020, Jakayla enrolled at USC Lancaster — earning her Associates Degree in just ONE YEAR (due to her taking “College Dual Credit” courses, while a student at Great Falls High). She now carries a full load of classes here at USC’s Columbia campus this semester… while working in our Senate Office. Jakayla is PASSIONATE about serving her community & the state of SC. Talking with her, I see her face “light-up” — and her smile even bigger — when she talks about a career in public service & the law.
“After graduating from UofSC next year, Jakayla will be headed to Law School. I look forward to Jakayla opening her own Injury Law Practice… continuing to serve our community. And taking one look at Ole Yella, Jakayla told me… “You might need an Injury lawyer one day soon driving THAT!”
“Jakayla is doing amazing things here in the South Carolina Senate. My Senate colleagues have already been telling me how impressed THEY are! I can see Jakayla running for the Senate, herself, one day!
“Please join me in congratulating Chester County’s Jakayla Lynn… welcoming this Great Falls Red Devil Alumna to our Senate Team!”