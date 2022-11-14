press release
The Great Falls Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. This is the first parade of the holiday season in Chester County.
Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson requests that participants follow these guidelines:
Participants should follow U.S. Highway 21 and turn onto Brooklyn Road to enter the line-up. Follow Brooklyn Road until staff members are observed.
Participants should arrive on time and be in line-up position no later than 2:30 p.m.
Signs will be posted to direct participants to line-up positions.
For more information, call Janet Minors Hinson at 803-482-3700 or 803-899-9003.
2022 Great Falls Christmas Parade lineup
1. Great Falls Police Department
2. Great Falls parade banner
3. GFHS ROTC
4. Ruthie’s School of Dance
5. Flopeye Fish Festival
6. Hejaz Hot Wheels
7. Hejaz Clown Unit
8. Shriners
9. Sen. Mike Fanning
10. Rep. Randy Ligon
11. Solicitor Randy Newman
12. GFHS Band
13. Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley
14. Chester County Supervisor Dr. Frederick
15. Chester County Councilwoman Mary Guy
16. Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn
17. Chester County School Board Member Brenda Fort
18. Chester County School Board Member Maggie James
19. Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker
20. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey
21. Chester County Sheriff’s Department
22. Float No. 1: Spratt Savings Bank, Montgomery’s EZ Market, State Farm-Perry Slayton (GFYS football)
23. Hilltop Deli & Grocery
24. Dukes Outdoors
25. Homer Harmon (Col. Sanders)
26. Gracefully Stranded
27. Chester County Chamber of Commerce
28. Winter Wonderland (Godfrey’s)
29. Float No. 2: Chester County Natural Gas Authority (GFYS cheerleaders)
30. GFHS Class of 1978
31. Games On The Go
32. Upscale Luxury Transportation
33. ABK Motorcycle Performance
34. Nothing But Nails
35. Float No. 3: Founders Federal Credit Union (GFHS volleyball)
36. Don’naisha Caldwell, Miss GFHS
37. Beauty queens
38. Bufford’s Florist
39. Jerry Dye
40. Missy Beckham
41. Rossville AME Zion Church
42. Float No. 4: Shemeca Campbell Realtor & Co. with Erica Homes
43. MUSC Primary Care Great Falls
44. Justin Singletary Realtor
45. Holmes BBQ
46. Nard’s Classic Kutz
47. Float No. 5: New Independent Methodist Church
48. Trinity Baptist Church
49. Second Baptist Church
50. Jeep Club
51. TruVista
52. BYA Motorcycle Club
53. Charles Jr. Trucking
54. LC Transport
55. Last Call
56. DJ Chris Brown
57. GF Rescue Squad
58. GF Fire Department
59. Fort Lawn Fire Department
60. West Chester Fire Department
61. Other fire departments
62. Float No. 6: Town of Great Falls, Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, Joe’s Garage (Santa)
63. Minors/Hinson Family
64. Victory Riderz
65. Horses
