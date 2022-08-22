Mt. Dearborn UMC

Mt. Dearborn UMC will begin a Bible study on Paul’s letter to Timothy (2nd Timothy) on Sunday, Aug. 28. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Sundays at Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls. Anyone interested is invited to attend, or call Frank Ford at 803-235-1767 for more information.

