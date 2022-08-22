Mt. Dearborn UMC
Mt. Dearborn UMC will begin a Bible study on Paul’s letter to Timothy (2nd Timothy) on Sunday, Aug. 28. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Sundays at Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls. Anyone interested is invited to attend, or call Frank Ford at 803-235-1767 for more information.
Mt. Nebo AME Zion
Mt. Nebo AME Zion Church, 5454 Richburg Road, Richburg, will hold a Rainbow Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The pastor is Rebecca Edwards.
Mitford Baptist
Upward Grace Academy, a ministry of Mitford Baptist Church, is currently searching for new teachers to add to its current staff. Upward Grace is looking for someone who loves the Lord and has a heart for children. Applicants must be active in church attendance and willing to attend training during the summer. Message Upward Grace Academy on Facebook or call Pastor Marty Roberts at 803-209-3120 for details.
AA meets weekly at Mitford Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Trinity Baptist
Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, holds Kidz 4 Christ at 6 p.m. Sundays. Children in Great Falls and the surrounding community are invited to join in for fellowship, food, music, games, praise and worship. Anyone needing a ride can call 803-325-4418. For details, visit Trinity Baptist Church on Facebook.
Mt. Zion Baptist
The Thirst Quenchers Addiction Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6924 Wateree Road, Great Falls.
Mt. Zion invites everyone to attend Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Bible study is held at 6 p.m.
Faith Temple
Faith Temple, 1894 Canal Road, Landsford, now holds services at the church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study is from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks.
Bethesda UMC
Members of Bethesda United Methodist Church invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Catoe brings an inspiring and uplifting message. The church is located at 14246 Highway 200, Great Falls.