Mt. Dearborn UMC

Mt. Dearborn UMC will begin a study of “Revelation — Jesus’s Letter to the Seven Churches” on Sunday, Nov. 13. The class will meet at 10 a.m. Sundays at Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls. Anyone interested is invited to attend, or call Frank Ford at 803-235-1767 for more information.

Trending Videos