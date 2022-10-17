Mitford Baptist
Mitford Baptist Church will hold Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy safe Christian fun.
Mt. Dearborn UMC will hold a five-week study of Kyle Idleman’s “Grace Is Greater” series through Sunday, Nov. 6. The class will meet at 10 a.m. Sundays at Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls. Anyone interested is invited to attend, or call Frank Ford at 803-235-1767 for more information.
Trinity will hold its Fall Festival with trunk or treat from 5:30 p.m. until dark on Monday, Oct. 31. Everyone is invited for candy, food and fun.
An indoor yard sale and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Lots of items and toys will be for sale.
Trinity Baptist holds Kidz 4 Christ at 6 p.m. Sundays. Children in Great Falls and the surrounding community are invited to join in for fellowship, food, music, games, praise and worship. Anyone needing a ride can call 803-325-4418. For details, visit Trinity Baptist Church on Facebook.
The Thirst Quenchers Addiction Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6924 Wateree Road, Great Falls.
Mt. Zion invites everyone to attend Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Bible study is held at 6 p.m.
Faith Temple, 1894 Canal Road, Landsford, now holds services at the church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study is from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks.
Members of Bethesda United Methodist Church invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Catoe brings an inspiring and uplifting message. The church is located at 14246 Highway 200, Great Falls.