Great Falls Church News
Second Baptist
Second Baptist Church will host a free community meal from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the church’s Family Life Center. Drive-through pick up only. Everyone is invited.
Evangel Temple Assembly of God
Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 22 Nickey Road, Great Falls, will hold its Spring Bazaar on Saturday, Feb. 4. Items available will be chicken stew, breakfast biscuits, hot dogs and a large assortment of baked goods and homemade candies. The first pot of stew will be available at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pastor Keevi Worthy welcomes the community to participate.
Evangel Temple will give away free vegetable soup dinners on Saturday, Feb. 18. The dinner will include a 16-ounce container of vegetable soup, cornbread and a brownie. Everyone is welcome. Anyone who doesn’t have a home church is welcome to join.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, will hold its Naomi Banquet, a special celebration for widows, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. A special meal will be provided along with entertainment. If transportation is needed, call the church office at 803-482-2038.
First Baptist holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
Mt. Dearborn UMC
Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls, holds Bible study at 10 a.m. Sundays followed by worship at 11 a.m. The current Bible study is on Revelations.
Mt. Zion Baptist
The Thirst Quenchers Addiction Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6924 Wateree Road, Great Falls.
Mt. Zion invites everyone to attend Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Bible study is held at 6 p.m.
Faith Temple
Faith Temple, 1894 Canal Road, Landsford, now holds services at the church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study is from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks.
Faith Temple will begin a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. The first meeting will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call the Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
Bethesda UMC
Members of Bethesda United Methodist Church invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Catoe brings an inspiring and uplifting message. The church is located at 14246 Highway 200, Great Falls.