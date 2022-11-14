Resurrection Community Builders Inc.
Resurrection Community Builders Inc. will hold home economic workshops for ages eight to 17 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 806 Gibson End Road, Great Falls. Meet and greet will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Face masks are required. Programs will include cooking, sewing and ironing etiquette. For more information, call Evangelist Deborah Nelson-Woodard at 803-718-7115 or email to rcommunitybuildersinc@gmail.com.
Heath Chapel UMC
Heath Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a luminary lighting at Greenlawn Cemetery from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed to Saturday, Dec. 17. The candles will be lit at 6 p.m. and lined on the roads of the cemetery. Luminaries can be purchased in memory of or in honor of loved ones for $3 each. To purchase a luminary, send money and names (printed clearly) to Mrs. Maxine Tate, 105 Duke St., Great Falls, SC 29055.
Mt. Dearborn UMC
Mt. Dearborn UMC will begin a study of “Revelation — Jesus’s Letter to the Seven Churches” on Sunday, Nov. 13. The class will meet at 10 a.m. Sundays at Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls. Anyone interested is invited to attend, or call Frank Ford at 803-235-1767 for more information.
Mt. Zion Baptist
The Thirst Quenchers Addiction Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6924 Wateree Road, Great Falls.
Mt. Zion invites everyone to attend Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Bible study is held at 6 p.m.
Faith Temple
Faith Temple, 1894 Canal Road, Landsford, now holds services at the church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study is from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks.
Bethesda UMC
Members of Bethesda United Methodist Church invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Catoe brings an inspiring and uplifting message. The church is located at 14246 Highway 200, Great Falls.