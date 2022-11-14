Resurrection Community Builders Inc.

Resurrection Community Builders Inc. will hold home economic workshops for ages eight to 17 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 806 Gibson End Road, Great Falls. Meet and greet will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Face masks are required. Programs will include cooking, sewing and ironing etiquette. For more information, call Evangelist Deborah Nelson-Woodard at 803-718-7115 or email to rcommunitybuildersinc@gmail.com.

Trending Videos