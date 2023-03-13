Ever wonder what’s going on at the building beside Great Falls IGA? Great Falls Heart & Soul is what is going on! Community Heart & Soul is a national community development model, implemented by over 100 small towns across the country. Great Falls Heart & Soul is developing this model in our town.
We are a resident driven process that engages the entire population of the town in identifying what they love most about our community, what future they (we) want for it, and how to achieve it.
By having Heart & Soul in Great Falls, pride and confidence will grow in our town, respect increases, residents feel more connected to one another, volunteerism increases, new leaders emerge, more residents run for local office, economic conditions improve, town officials gain a deeper understanding of what matters to the residents of Great Falls. We are the bridge between the community and our elected officials.
Based on three powerful principles – involve everyone, focus on what matters most, and play the long game – Community Heart & Soul helps towns move toward a brighter, more prosperous future by bringing community residents closer together.
Great Falls Community Heart & Soul brings the table to residents at community events, neighborhood block parties, schools, businesses, and virtual gatherings. We are in the process of gathering stories from residents, leading to the development of Heart & Soul Statements that identify what matters most and reflect what they love about our town. These Heart & Soul Statements will inform our decision makers as well as guide our action planning for Great Falls. Volunteers are welcome. Please email interest to: gfheartandsoul@gmail.com
We are now in the process of hiring a Project Coordinator. Interested persons should email their cover letter and resume to: projcoordinator@yahoo.com or mail it to: 1 Argonne St., Great Falls, SC 29055.