Great Falls Heart and Soul office

Great Falls Heart and Soul office on Argonne Street.

Ever wonder what’s going on at the building beside Great Falls IGA? Great Falls Heart & Soul is what is going on! Community Heart & Soul is a national community development model, implemented by over 100 small towns across the country. Great Falls Heart & Soul is developing this model in our town.

We are a resident driven process that engages the entire population of the town in identifying what they love most about our community, what future they (we) want for it, and how to achieve it.

