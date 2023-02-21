He called Great Falls home for three years, but Demarcus Simons is truly home again.
Last Monday, Simons resigned as head football coach at Great Falls High School. It was indicated at the time he was leaving for a job at undisclosed school. On Tuesday, the Richland 1 school board approved the hiring of Simons as the new head coach at Eau Claire High School. He will succeed Shaw Hilton, who resigned in January after going 0-16 in two years with the Shamrocks.
Eau Claire has struggled in terms of wins and losses for some time, with the program’s last winning record coming in 1986. Presently, the Shamrocks have not won a football game since defeating Columbia High in November of 2019 and are riding a 24-game losing streak.
When he arrived in Great Falls in 2020, the team had recently broken out of a multi-year losing streak, but had not put together a winning record in six years and had gone nearly a decade with a playoff victory. In his second season, the team went 7-4 and won a postseason game. He went 12-17 in his three years leading the Red Devils.
Simons played in the midlands area of South Carolina in high school and college, starring at Ridge View High School and Benedict College. He was an assistant coach at Keenan before coming to Great Falls.
The football vacancy at Great Falls has now been posted. Josh Heffner, athletic director, said he wanted to find the right fit for his school and community. He would ideally like a new coach on board by the time spring practice rolls around in May.