He called Great Falls home for three years, but Demarcus Simons is truly home again.

Last Monday, Simons resigned as head football coach at Great Falls High School. It was indicated at the time he was leaving for a job at undisclosed school. On Tuesday, the Richland 1 school board approved the hiring of Simons as the new head coach at Eau Claire High School. He will succeed Shaw Hilton, who resigned in January after going 0-16 in two years with the Shamrocks.

