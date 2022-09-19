Great Falls 4-H leaders

The Great Falls 4-H is in need of leaders. The program areas include, but are not limited to, STEM and agriculture (plants, science, nature, robotics, etc.); healthy living (cooking, fitness, nutrition, teen leadership, etc.); and civic engagement (community involvement, visual arts, etc.) 4-H believes in the power of young people. Will you be the volunteer to bring out that power? Interested persons should call Kesha Horton at 803-524-4174, e-mail to GF4Hclub@yahoo.com or look on Facebook at chestersc4h.

Trending Videos