Great Falls 4-H leaders
The Great Falls 4-H is in need of leaders. The program areas include, but are not limited to, STEM and agriculture (plants, science, nature, robotics, etc.); healthy living (cooking, fitness, nutrition, teen leadership, etc.); and civic engagement (community involvement, visual arts, etc.) 4-H believes in the power of young people. Will you be the volunteer to bring out that power? Interested persons should call Kesha Horton at 803-524-4174, e-mail to GF4Hclub@yahoo.com or look on Facebook at chestersc4h.
Great Falls AA Group
The Great Falls AA Group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Mitford Baptist Church, 467 Forrest Lakes Circle, Great Falls. For details, call 803-581-2509.
GRASP Crisis Relief Center
If you or someone you know is struggling to pay bills or purchase food, please call us at 803-482-4407. GRASP may be able to help with your utility bill, some prescriptions and/or food from our pantry. GRASP is located at 802 Dearborn St. in Great Falls. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
GRASPThrift Shop
The GRASP Thrift Shop is located at 601 Dearborn St., Great Falls. Everyone is invited to stop by and check out the gently-used items that have been donated. The shop has great deals on clothing, household items, furniture and more. Store hours will be Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be taken on Thursdays from 12 to 5 p.m.
Lions Club selling brooms
The Great Falls Lions Club is selling brooms. Brooms are $10 and $12. Children’s mops are $5 and a child’s broom is $7. Both items are available at Spratt Savings & Loan in Great Falls and Great Falls Tax Service.
Fairfield Fireneeds volunteers
The Fairfield County Volunteer Fire Service needs firefighters, drive/operators, on scene support, administration and fire prevention. Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old. You don’t have to fight fire to help! For more information, call 803-712-1070.
Agape Hospice needs volunteers
Volunteers are love in motion — make a change in your community. Can you spare a few hours a month to help hospice patients and families in your community? Call Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021 or e-mail to kaylee@agapehospice.com and find out about the many rewarding opportunities available by volunteering with Agape Hospice.
Children’s sewing class
Evangelist Deborah Nelson Moore will hold a beginner’s arts and crafts and sewing workshop for children ages eight and older who are interested in learning how to sew. The workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Call 482-4665 to reserve supplies for the class.
Free knitting and crocheting classes
The Great Falls Library will hold free knitting and crocheting classes on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Call the Great Falls Library for more information.