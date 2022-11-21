The News & Reporter has been made aware that Great Falls Town Clerk Julie Blackwell has put in her resignation from her town position. Assistant Clerk Candace Ingram has also put in her two-weeks notice, confirmed Town of Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley.
“Julie has put in her resignation; she is retiring and Candace has followed suit and done the same,” Brantley said.
Blackwell had announced her retirement earlier this year.
“Both of them have their two-weeks notice in now. We are exploring options of outsourcing payroll and accounting for a short period during the transition or I will be in Town Hall for the next two weeks every day, learning those tasks, to see if I feel like it’s something I can take on for a short period, while we bring someone else in,” Brantley said.
The resignations were not discussed in open session of Monday’s regular Great Falls Town Council meeting. The Town is advertising the positions as open.