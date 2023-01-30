Great Falls Up-To-The-Minute News Briefs
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Resurrection Community Builders Inc. will hold a sewing workshop on Saturday, March 18. All interested participants are asked to call 803-482-4665 for seating. A mask is required.