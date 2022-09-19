Flopeye Halloween party planning meeting
The merchants of Great Falls are asked to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Tease’d Beauty Shop on the corner of Underwood and Dearborn. At this time, Chief Vinson would like to talk with the merchants and business owners on different concerns and issues business owners may have. Plans will also be discussed for the Mummy Shark Costume Contest and Halloween party scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Flopeye area. The Halloween event is sponsored by Flopeye Fish Festival and the Great Falls Merchants. Committees will be appointed and plans will be made, so anyone interested in helping is asked to attend. For more information, call Todd Wright and Kathy Hinson, Sallie Hudson or Dusty Brantley.