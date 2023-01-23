Great Falls Up-To-The-Minute News Briefs
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Great Falls Up-To-The-Minute News Briefs
The Great Falls Serendipity Club has opened its membership to new members. The club is open to all women of the Great Falls area ages 18 years and older. The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The membership is encouraged to be civic-minded and of service to the needs and improvements to beautify the community. In addition to the monthly business items, the club attempts to have a guest speaker or demonstration of an idea that would be of interest to the club. Anyone interested can contact Melody Noland at 803-209-3667.
Resurrection Community Builders Inc. will hold a sewing workshop on Saturday, March 18. All interested participants are asked to call 803-482-4665 for seating. A mask is required.