Christmas Parade set for Nov. 20
The Great Falls Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Line-up will begin at 2 p.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Town of Great Falls and is the first parade of the holiday season in Chester County.
For more information or to enter the parade, call Great Falls Town Hall at 803-482-2055 or Janet Minors Hinson at 803-482-3700 or 803-519-8411.
Heart and Soul launch party
The Great Falls Heart and Soul launch party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 Argonne St. Enjoy a free hot dog meal, fun and fellowship with friends and a tour of the Heart and Soul office decked out for Christmas.
Serendipity Club Thanksgiving basket
The Great Falls Serendipity Club is selling tickets for its annual Thanksgiving basket. The basket is on display at Tiffany’s Diner. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any club member or at the restaurant. The basket includes a turkey, all the sides and paper products needed for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner including a homemade cake, pie and rolls. The drawing will be at Tiffany’s Diner at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. You do not have to be present to win.
Serendipity Club memberships
The Great Falls Serendipity Club has opened its membership to new members. The club is open to all women of the Great Falls area ages 18 years and older. The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The membership is encouraged to be civic-minded and of service to the needs and improvements to beautify the community. In addition to the monthly business items, the club attempts to have a guest speaker or demonstration of an idea that would be of interest to the club. Anyone interested can contact Melody Noland at 803-209-3667.