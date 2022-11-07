Serendipity Club Thanksgiving basket

The Great Falls Serendipity Club is selling tickets for its annual Thanksgiving basket. The basket is on display at Tiffany’s Diner. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any club member or at the restaurant. The basket includes a turkey, all the sides and paper products needed for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner including a homemade cake, pie and rolls. The drawing will be at Tiffany’s Diner at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. You do not have to be present to win.

