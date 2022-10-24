Halloween party in Flopeye area
The Flopeye Fish Festival and the Great Falls Merchants will sponsor the Mummy Shark Costume Contest and Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Flopeye area. For more information, call Todd Wright and Kathy Hinson, Sallie Hudson or Dusty Brantley.
Christmas Parade set for Nov. 20
The Great Falls Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Line-up will begin at 2 p.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Town of Great Falls and is the first parade of the holiday season in Chester County.
For more information or to enter the parade, call Great Falls Town Hall at 803-482-2055 or Janet Minors Hinson at 803-482-3700 or 803-519-8411. The deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.