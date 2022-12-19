Serendipity Club memberships
The Great Falls Serendipity Club has opened its membership to new members. The club is open to all women of the Great Falls area ages 18 years and older. The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The membership is encouraged to be civic-minded and of service to the needs and improvements to beautify the community. In addition to the monthly business items, the club attempts to have a guest speaker or demonstration of an idea that would be of interest to the club. Anyone interested can contact Melody Noland at 803-209-3667.