Tri-County Golf
Club scholarship
The Tri-County Golf Club is now accepting applications for the 2023 fall school year from area graduating high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from your school’s guidance counselor’s office. The deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 18. For more information, go to www.tricountygolf.net. Leroy Stroud Jr. is the scholarship chairman.
Scholarship
application
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Sewing
workshop
Resurrection Community Builders Inc. will hold a sewing workshop on Saturday, March 18. All interested participants are asked to call 803-482-4665 for seating. A mask is required