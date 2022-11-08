Lewisville quarterback Ian Grissom has a routine he undergoes before each play.
“I visualize it in my mind before the snap,” he said.
He apparently visualized a lot of touchdowns on Friday. The sophomore signal-caller threw six touchdowns (all in the first half) as Lewisville recorded its first playoff win since 2017 with a 51-7 blowout of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
The Lions got right to work offensively and did so with great field position after a short punt by the visitors. They needed just five plays to cover 27 yards. Damion Fee did the honors, scoring a one-yard run to make it 7-0 Lions just three minutes into the game.
Lewisville’s defense forced and recovered a fumble on the next possession by the Trojans, giving the offense the ball in Hunter-Kinard-Tyler territory again. The Lions punted but pinned the Trojans deep in their own territory, forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26. Grissom found Adreal Gaston on a 16-yard scoring pass two plays later and it was 14-0.
Lewisville started its next drive at the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 17 and needed just two plays for Grissom to find Jacorreun Howze for a nine-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead.
Early in the second, Lewisville went ahead 27-0, going 48 yards in four plays. Grissom was 3-of-4 on the march, with the last of those being a slant that hit De’adrian Robinson in stride. He ran away from the defense and was untouched on the way to a 25-yard touchdown.
The defense appeared to get in on the act on the ensuing possession, with Drue Shipman picking off a Trojans pass and returning it 45 yards for an apparent score. Lewisville got to keep possession but the touchdown was called back on a block-in-the-back penalty. Shipman would get his score eventually, but firs Grissom had his fourth touchdown pass in as many drives, squeezing the ball between three defenders to complete a 24-yarder to Jordan Strong in the end zone.
The Lions forced their third turnover of the night on Hunter-Kinard-Tyler’s next possession, with a leaping interception by Riquarius Harris. Grissom notched touchdown pass number five one play later. Zack Rogers was left completely uncovered somehow and streaked wide open down the sidelines. Grissom dropped a perfect throw into his hands for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 41-0.
With just over a minute left to play in the first half, Shipman got his score as Lewisville went 55 yards in three plays. The last of those was a leaping catch at the one by Shipman, who twisted in mid-air to put the ball over the pylon for a touchdown that gave the Lions a 48-0 advantage.
The first half was about as dominant a 24 minutes as one team can have over another. Grissom went 14-of-16 passing for 206 yards and six touchdowns in the first half. Lewisville’s defense allowed the Trojans just one yard of total offense in the first half and did not allow the visitors to record a single first down.
Given the huge deficit at the break, the second half was played with a running clock. Lewisville had a long, ground based drive to open the third and culminated it with a field goal. Hunter-Kinard Tyler did not record its initial first down of the game until midway through the fourth quarter. They did cap that drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Jayshawn Smalls. A successful two-point conversion made the final 51-8.
Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware emptied his bench in the second half and got most everyone on the roster some playing time. He said some of his defensive starters wanted to go back in the game late to maintain the shutout, but he kept his eye on a bigger prize, that being keeping everyone healthy for the rest of the playoffs.
With Boulware in his first year as a head coach, the game represented his first playoff victory. He said it was great to get it, but he understands winning one postseason game isn’t the ultimate goal.
“It feels good, but it’s like a normal win. I’m ready to get back to work,” he said.
Boulware said he wanted to jump out to a big lead early and hoped he’d be able to get his backups some playing time, things that did happen. He said the early field position, that saw his team have its first six drives start in Trojans territory, was a huge part of how the Lions achieved their goals.
“That was big for us. Out defense did a great job. Kudos to the guys because they played hard tonight,” he said.
As for Grissom, Boulware said he managed the game and took what the defense gave him the same way he’s done all year.
Now 10-1 overall, Lewisville advances to the second round of the Class A playoffs and will face Denmark-Olar at home on Thursday.