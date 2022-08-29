Rodman meeting

A group of citizens meet at the Rodman Community Center to discuss the impact of several Planned Development rezonings Chester County has approved or is in the process of considering.

 Photo Provided

A group of several dozen Chester and York County citizens are planning to ask Chester County to “pump the brakes” on Planned Developments in the county.

The group met at the Rodman Community Center on Aug. 25 to discuss plans for Planned Developments (PD) currently or soon to be under consideration in Chester County. They also discussed the implications and impacts of those Pds proposed for Chester County.

