A group of several dozen Chester and York County citizens are planning to ask Chester County to “pump the brakes” on Planned Developments in the county.
The group met at the Rodman Community Center on Aug. 25 to discuss plans for Planned Developments (PD) currently or soon to be under consideration in Chester County. They also discussed the implications and impacts of those Pds proposed for Chester County.
Several Planned Developments (PDs) have been proposed by outside (of Chester County) developers to be built in Chester County. According to the latest figures compiled by the group, to-date, six Planned Developments totaling over 3,600 housing units have been approved by the Chester County Council, and three developments totaling over 2,100 housing units are in the pipeline to be considered by, and potentially approved by, Chester County Council in September and October 2022.
The general consensus of the people attending the Aug. 25 citizens meeting was that Chester County does not have in place, or plans to put in place, the infrastructure and support systems to responsibly address such explosive growth in Chester County in the next decade.
Citizens at the meeting pointed out, based on interviews with county personnel responsible for those services, that the county presently lacks sufficient fire and law enforcement personnel to adequately address the current population levels in the county.
Questions were also raised about the capability of the Chester County School System to responsibly address the influx of new students that would result from such explosive growth.
The general consensus of the citizens at the meeting is that the county needs to impose a moratorium on the approval of rezoning proposals for Planned Developments in Chester County to give the county—its citizens, its government, its county council, and staff—a chance to assess the impact of the approved planned developments and develop the county infrastructure and support systems, taxes, and fees to responsibly address the expected growth of Chester County in the next decade.
The citizens want Chester County to “pump the brakes” on the rezoning process. They want the county to give county council, staff, and citizens the time needed to strengthen building codes and county infrastructure and put in place impact fees/planned development fees to pay for the impact to the county of the additional programs, personnel, and services that the county will need to develop to responsibly absorb the significant rapid increase in population resulting from the new planned developments.
The citizens are presently circulating a petition requesting such a moratorium and asking Chester County to put on the brakes on the rezoning process.