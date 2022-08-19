Guardian ad Litem Program to Host Free Interest Session for Potential Volunteers

The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s (DCA) Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program will host a drop-in volunteer interest session August 24th, 2022, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM at the Chester County Library, 100 Center St., Chester, SC 29720. This interest session is being provided to answer any questions potential volunteers may have, and to provide more information about the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program.

Trending Videos