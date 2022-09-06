Evidence seized

The evidence seized during the search and arrest on Cradle Street.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies recovered weapons and some substances believed to be fentanyl and marijuana on a search on Friday on Cradle Street. Two men were arrested.

On September 2, 2022, Chester County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, in conjunction with the Chester County Sheriff’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Cradle Street in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

