Chester County Sheriff’s deputies recovered weapons and some substances believed to be fentanyl and marijuana on a search on Friday on Cradle Street. Two men were arrested.
On September 2, 2022, Chester County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, in conjunction with the Chester County Sheriff’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Cradle Street in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.
During the search warrant service, two rifles, a Glock handgun, over a gram of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a quantity of marijuana, and multiple rounds of ammunition were found and seized.
Deputies arrested Marcus Didercus Bowser, 37 and John Wynn, age 44.
Bowser was charged with three counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon and possession of marijuana. Bond was set on all charges at $15,615.
Wynn was arrested on a Family Court Bench Warrant.