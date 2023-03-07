Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Union, SC. The new store will be located at 719 N Duncan Bypass and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Union area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Union for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Union area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

