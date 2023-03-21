For the second time, Amber Harris has been denied bond in connection to the 2021 death of Linda Robinson in what was deemed a “good Samaritan murder.”
Robinson’s beating death began as a kind gesture. She was driving to the Chester Walmart to pick up a prescription when she saw a broken down car, that of Harris and her codefendant George Faile. They were on their way to bond hearings on unrelated matters in Fairfield County when Robinson, then 63, stopped and gave them a ride. ????, with the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (his office is prosecuting the case) said internal and external surveillance footage showed Robinson exiting her car and Walmart, going inside and then returning to her vehicle in the parking lot.
“She was never heard from again,” ???? said.
A short time later, law enforcement received a call about what was thought to be a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near Carpenter Road. Robinson’s body was found in a ditch. She had been badly beaten, to the point that her husband Vernon said he could not recognize her, and was pronounced dead.
Harris and Faile allegedly went to that bond hearing in Robinson’s vehicle. Robinson’s van was eventually found abandoned on a roadside though a portion of the bumper was found at the home of Harris. Some of Robinson’s personal belongings (including her purse) were found in Harris’s home. ???? said Harris’s DNA was located both on the steering wheel of the van and on a 2x4 that investigators believe was used to beat Robinson to death. Faile used Robinson’s bank card to make a purchase at a convenience store later that evening.
???? went through the lengthy criminal history of Harris, which included some three dozen arrests from 2008 until 2021. There were drug charges (including for coke and methamphetamine), burglary, larceny, financial card fraud, shoplifting and probation violation. Additionally, since being arrested and charged with murder, Harris was charged with assault and battery in the Union County Detention Center (where she is being housed). The state deemed her a threat to the public and a flight risk.
Vernon Robinson spoke during the bond hearing Monday. He and his late wife Linda had been high school sweethearts and were married for more than 40 years.
“I don’t see how anybody could get out after what they did. They should never get out,” he said.
He and his daughter both said that Harris, given her long criminal history, should never have been free in the first place.
Geoffry Dunn, public defender, asked Judge Daniel Coble to grant a bond. He said Harris was Constitutionally entitled to a bond given how long she had been in jail (approaching two years) for a crime for which she has not yet been convicted. She has three kids, is a lifelong Chester County resident and would stay with her mother if she were granted bond. He said she was not a flight risk and offered that she has been ministered to in prison and is studying the Bible. The woman ministering to her in jail was present for moral support but did not wish to speak.
Coble quickly denied bond, but taking a cue from the state’s indication that Harris could go to trial by this summer, said if her trial did not take place by August, she could seek bond again.
Harris previously had bond denied last April.