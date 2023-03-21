For the second time, Amber Harris has been denied bond in connection to the 2021 death of Linda Robinson in what was deemed a “good Samaritan murder.”

Robinson’s beating death began as a kind gesture. She was driving to the Chester Walmart to pick up a prescription when she saw a broken down car, that of Harris and her codefendant George Faile. They were on their way to bond hearings on unrelated matters in Fairfield County when Robinson, then 63, stopped and gave them a ride. ????, with the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (his office is prosecuting the case) said internal and external surveillance footage showed Robinson exiting her car and Walmart, going inside and then returning to her vehicle in the parking lot.

