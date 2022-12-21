Bates and Gibson

New Hazel Pittman Center Director Kristin Gibson, left, gets a hug of encouragement from retiring Director Maria Bates.

 Photo Provided

When Maria Bates came to Chester to serve as Hazel Pittman Center’s Executive Director in October 2010, the agency had six staff and an operating budget of less than $500,000. Today, the agency maintains 18 staff positions and an operating budget of approximately $1.5 million. Chester County’s designated agency for the provision of substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment services subcontracts with the state of South Carolina to aid those with substance use disorders and deliver public health education.

The agency also partners with other organizations and maintains grants that expand its reach. In recent years, Hazel Pittman Center (HPC) has been awarded two federal grants to increase prevention programming and resources in the community, and the Treatment division has added a marijuana intervention program and peer support services. Additionally, the organization has partnered with both the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s office to provide Drug Court services and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to offer treatment and recovery services to persons with opiate use disorders who are identified by law enforcement.

