When Maria Bates came to Chester to serve as Hazel Pittman Center’s Executive Director in October 2010, the agency had six staff and an operating budget of less than $500,000. Today, the agency maintains 18 staff positions and an operating budget of approximately $1.5 million. Chester County’s designated agency for the provision of substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment services subcontracts with the state of South Carolina to aid those with substance use disorders and deliver public health education.
The agency also partners with other organizations and maintains grants that expand its reach. In recent years, Hazel Pittman Center (HPC) has been awarded two federal grants to increase prevention programming and resources in the community, and the Treatment division has added a marijuana intervention program and peer support services. Additionally, the organization has partnered with both the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s office to provide Drug Court services and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to offer treatment and recovery services to persons with opiate use disorders who are identified by law enforcement.
This week, Ms. Bates will retire after 12 years as Hazel Pittman Center’s Director and 34 years of service to South Carolina’s substance abuse provider system. She previously worked at the Spartanburg Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission (now “the Forrester Center”) for 22 years. The Board of Commissioners has named Ms. Kristin Gibson as Hazel Pittman Center’s new Executive Director, effective December 16, 2022. Ms. Gibson has served as HPC’s Treatment Director since 2019 and has more than 15 years’ experience in the field. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Licensed Addictions Counselor, and a Certified Clinical Supervisor.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of this community and to meet so many courageous individuals seeking to recover from substance use disorders,” said Mrs. Bates. “While I look forward to retirement, I also look forward to the day when people with substance use disorders don’t have to also battle the negative stigma associated with their disease.”
Sheriff Max Dorsey stated, “The relationship between the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Hazel Pittman Center is stronger than ever thanks to the leadership of Maria Bates and the excellent team she has put together during her tenure. Her experience will be greatly missed. Nevertheless, I have great confidence in the Center’s new leadership, as Kristin Gibson steps into her new role. Kristin has worked directly with our office since I’ve been Sheriff, and she shares our vision to offer the best services to those struggling with substance abuse. I look forward to our continued partnership and am excited to see the successes of the Center as they make significant contributions in our community.”