Chester High Baseball Coach Logan Pemberton’s job just got a bit easier and his team likely got a bit better.
Thanks to a donation from Lutz Foundation, Pemberton was able to purchase a new pitching machine for his team’s use. It isn’t open season just yet, but when his team is able to practice, the machine will be a big benefit. Old pitching machines were manually-loaded, somewhat limited in what they could do and coaches had to hide behind netting when using one to avoid getting hit by a line drive. The machine Pemberton was able to purchase can actually be operated remotely.
“It runs off an iPad kind of thing as long as you have Wi-Fi. If you don’t have that, you can still operate in manually,” he said.
The machine can fire pitches to the plate at up to 100 mph and is capable of throwing curves and changeups. It is a multi-purpose machine, though, that will actually benefit the whole team.
It can launch pop-ups behind home plate, it can shoot grounders to infielders and send high shots to outfielders too.
“You can use it to set up a practice plan” Pemberton explained. “You can program it to send a ground ball to third, then another to shortstop. This works for every position on the field.”
Old manual pitching machines also had to be fed one ball at a time, where the new one can be loaded with up to 200 baseball, which is actually more than many high school teams even have. The accuracy it provides is also more accurate, Pemberton said, than he or an assistant coach can provide.
“Hitting fungos, you get tired,” Pemberton said.
The ease, capacity and accuracy will all combine to allow Chester players to get more reps. More reps is what helps players develop and improve. Pemberton said the machine will be a very valuable tool for his program going forward.
“Chester baseball really appreciates and thanks the Lutz Foundation for their generous donation that will help our team get better in the coming years,” he said.