LUTZ PIC

Members of the Lutz Foundation Board check out the new pitching machine their grant helped the Chester High Baseball Team obtain.

 BY BRIAN GARNER

Chester High Baseball Coach Logan Pemberton’s job just got a bit easier and his team likely got a bit better.

Thanks to a donation from Lutz Foundation, Pemberton was able to purchase a new pitching machine for his team’s use. It isn’t open season just yet, but when his team is able to practice, the machine will be a big benefit. Old pitching machines were manually-loaded, somewhat limited in what they could do and coaches had to hide behind netting when using one to avoid getting hit by a line drive. The machine Pemberton was able to purchase can actually be operated remotely.

