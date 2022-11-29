That’s an old question and we’ll get to that in just a bit. First, let’s talk about Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday about friends and family and mostly a gluttonous overconsumption of food. We were going to my wife’s aunt’s house and we were tasked with bringing a dessert and deviled eggs. Actually, I was tasked with bringing a dessert and deviled eggs since my wife doesn’t cook. I’m not much of a baker, so I made a candy bar pie that really only involves melting some chocolate, mixing it with whipped cream, pouring it in a pre-made pie shell and then sticking it in the fridge. I make good deviled eggs but have a sordid, failure-ridden history with them. Two years ago, I was tasked with making deviled eggs for Thanksgiving. I bought a dozen eggs, I boiled them for the prescribed time, shocked them with cold water to stop the cooking process and started to shell them. That was a problem, with the shells just not wanting to pull away cleanly. It took forever, but once I got the shells off, I cut into one and discovered that I had soft-boiled eggs, which while delicious are useless in the making of deviled eggs. At that point, you also can’t put the shells back on and boil them again, so you’re up the old stink creek with no paddle. Because I procrastinate, this took place not too long before we were supposed to leave our house and go to the Thanksgiving feast. Luckily, my wife was able to run to the store and buy two bags of those already boiled and shelled eggs. May not have been quite as good as eggs you boil yourself but it had to do under the circumstances.
Last year, I was assigned deviled eggs at Christmas…a fact my wife failed to apprise me of until CHRISTMAS MORNING. After searching for who knows how long, I finally found some cheap eggs at a gas station. Again, it had to do under the circumstances and I did get them made in time.
So, I woke up early Thursday morning to make my deviled eggs, but got sidetracked a couple of times and got a bit of a later start than I’d hoped for. I used two separate pots for boiling so as not to end up with half cooked eggs again. I finished the cook, shocked them in cold water, started to peel them (which was not a problem) then cut into one. BOOM! Perfectly hard-boiled eggs. I harvested the yolks, put them in a bowl, added the other ingredients, mashed everything together and was about ready to scoop them back into the eggs. I tasted the mixture first, though, and decided I needed a little more salt and pepper. I added that and was doing one final stir, but was quite stupidly holding the bowl instead of allowing it to sit on the countertop. I also, (again, VERY stupidly) was mixing it while holding it with one hand right over a marble cutting slab. Do you know what happens when you drop a glass bowl (VERY VERY stupidly was not using a plastic one) on marble? It breaks, and if that bowl is full of food, it is now contaminated with shards of glass and everything has to be thrown away. I just stood there for a second and stared at the mess I’d made and the poor choices that led me to them.
“I think I’m going to cry,” I announced to the house. My wife told me to calm down, but I was furious and not really cussing but more just mumbling incoherently. There was no time to go get fresh eggs and start over. “Go to the store and see if they have the already boiled eggs,” she suggested.
Yes, that was the answer. Again, it probably wasn’t ideal, but it was the best I could do at that moment. I ran to the store, did find the eggs, brought them home and carefully (in a plastic bowl that sat firmly on the counter) harvested the yolks, mixed in other ingredients, made the eggs and away we went. They must have been OK, since there was none left over.
Upon retelling my tale of woe, Ashley’s aunt said that perhaps she would assign me something other than deviled eggs in the future, given my sordid track record.
The chicken or the egg? I’ll make the chicken…or turkey, or beans or stuffing or anything besides eggs.