The chicken or the egg?

That’s an old question and we’ll get to that in just a bit. First, let’s talk about Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday about friends and family and mostly a gluttonous overconsumption of food. We were going to my wife’s aunt’s house and we were tasked with bringing a dessert and deviled eggs. Actually, I was tasked with bringing a dessert and deviled eggs since my wife doesn’t cook. I’m not much of a baker, so I made a candy bar pie that really only involves melting some chocolate, mixing it with whipped cream, pouring it in a pre-made pie shell and then sticking it in the fridge. I make good deviled eggs but have a sordid, failure-ridden history with them. Two years ago, I was tasked with making deviled eggs for Thanksgiving. I bought a dozen eggs, I boiled them for the prescribed time, shocked them with cold water to stop the cooking process and started to shell them. That was a problem, with the shells just not wanting to pull away cleanly. It took forever, but once I got the shells off, I cut into one and discovered that I had soft-boiled eggs, which while delicious are useless in the making of deviled eggs. At that point, you also can’t put the shells back on and boil them again, so you’re up the old stink creek with no paddle. Because I procrastinate, this took place not too long before we were supposed to leave our house and go to the Thanksgiving feast. Luckily, my wife was able to run to the store and buy two bags of those already boiled and shelled eggs. May not have been quite as good as eggs you boil yourself but it had to do under the circumstances.

