Thinking things through, make informed decisions and exercising care and caution is how a person should go through life…so of course, that’s not what I do.
The tendency to not think, be dumb and to do reckless things came back to bite me this weekend. Actually, it stabbed me, but we’ll get there in a minute. Some of you may remember that I have documented many instances of hurting myself under really stupid circumstances before. Last year, I decided to cut down a tree with an axe while not wearing gloves, which left giant blisters and sore spots all over my left hand. Also, while grilling something, I wondered if I’d opened the underneath grill vents and did so not by looking to see if the handle was in the “open” position but instead stuck my hand under the scorching hot, lit grill and stuck my fingers into the open vents into the hot coals. Oh, and it didn’t involve pain but I also got thick, heat-resistant paint all over my hands as I sprayed the substance on my smoker while not wearing gloves.
On Sunday, my wife handed me something and asked me to open it for her. It was something in a plastic package, which I got into easily, but whatever she’d bought was also firmly attached to a tough plastic backing with little zip-tie looking things. I was in the middle of preparing supper, so I just grabbed a sharp knife that was handy and stuck it in the first of four loops. I moved it back and forth a bit (to saw into the little zip-ties) and got the first one off with no problem. I stuck the knife in the second one and pushed. I didn’t have to do the “back-and-forth” action this time, because the thing popped immediately. That wasn’t actually as good as it sounds because the force with which I thrust the knife forward not only cut through that little zip-tie thing, it also plunged the end of that knife into my left thumb. I felt like my response was measured and appropriate.
“AHHHHHHHHH!!!! OH BLEEPITY BLEEP BLEEPING BLEEP!!!! AHHHHHHHH!!!! I STABBED MYSELF!!!!”
My wife came running into the kitchen to see how the big, dumb sack of hair she married had hurt himself THIS TIME. By the time she got in there, I was already washing my wound so it would not get infected. I think it was a clean knife, but there was pork and vegetables and other stuff on the counter, so who really knows?
“What did you do? Are you OK?”
I told her that I had stabbed myself and maybe was actually not OK.
“How did that happen?” she asked.
I told her the same tale I just shared with you. After she surmised that I wasn’t in serious danger and instructed me to wrap up my wounded digit and apply pressure, I guess she’d had time to digest what I’d told her.
“Why didn’t you just use the scissors?” she asked. “That would have been a lot safer.”
You women, with your logic and wisdom and whatnot. I couldn’t really answer that question, because there wasn’t really a good answer. Using a sharp knife to try to saw/cut through some plastic loops when scissors would have done the job safer and more efficiently is kind of like saying “I need to light this candle…let me go stick it in an active volcano.”
“Dude, that’s ridiculous.”
“You’re right…do you have a flamethrower?”
“That might be even worse.”
“OK, how about a giant grill lighter and a can of hairspray?”
It’s overkill, but it’s also dumb overkill. Rather than open a drawer that was two feet away and retrieve our scissors, I saw a knife, a knife seemed like it would work, so I grabbed the knife and accidentally plunged it into my own flesh.
I’d like to tell you I’ve learned a lesson. I’d like to tell you I’ll be safer, less impetuous and will exercise care and caution, but history says I won’t. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a box to open and nothing sharp to cut the tape with other than a chainsaw.