Thinking things through, make informed decisions and exercising care and caution is how a person should go through life…so of course, that’s not what I do.

The tendency to not think, be dumb and to do reckless things came back to bite me this weekend. Actually, it stabbed me, but we’ll get there in a minute. Some of you may remember that I have documented many instances of hurting myself under really stupid circumstances before. Last year, I decided to cut down a tree with an axe while not wearing gloves, which left giant blisters and sore spots all over my left hand. Also, while grilling something, I wondered if I’d opened the underneath grill vents and did so not by looking to see if the handle was in the “open” position but instead stuck my hand under the scorching hot, lit grill and stuck my fingers into the open vents into the hot coals. Oh, and it didn’t involve pain but I also got thick, heat-resistant paint all over my hands as I sprayed the substance on my smoker while not wearing gloves.

