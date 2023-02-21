I’ve heard of kids playing with their food, I just assumed it was something that was generally discouraged. Food costs money (quite a lot at this point), food is supposed to be consumed for nourishment and so there couldn’t be a situation where a child is given food for the express purpose of playing with it … but I was wrong.
I’ve have recently been to a couple of birthday parties for very small children, babies really, and was introduced to the concept of a “smash cake.” At a birthday party, a cake for people to enjoy is pretty standard issue. You go to a party, you expect to get a big slice of overly sweet cake and depending on the number of party attendees, you might even be given a few slices to take home. Fine, but imagine my surprise when, on multiple recent occasions, I saw beautiful birthday cakes sitting next to equally pretty smaller cakes.
“What’s the smaller cake for?” I asked, demonstrating my ignorance of toddler birthday traditions.
“That’s the smash cake,” I was told.
“Exactly what it sounds like. A cake that the baby is going to smash.”
That was a factual answer but I was still in the dark. Long gone are the days of my youth when a birthday party consisted of a cake (one that people actually ate), some Kool-Aid and playing outside. Unless you had your party at McDonald’s, in which case you were inside, ate a hamburger (and maybe cake) and played pin-the-tail-on-the donkey. Or maybe you pinned it on Grimace. It’s been a long time and this is beside the point.
Apparently, it’s now a thing to sit a small cake in front of a small child in their high chair. Maybe some of it will end up in their mouth, but mostly the intention is to have the baby smash it, get frosting all over their hands and face and be photographed in the process. Sure, that makes for super cute pictures, but man, times sure have changed.
“Hey mom, can I have my own cake at my party? I want to headbutt a baked good and sling sticky frosting everywhere.”
“And ruin your new birthday shirt? I don’t think so mister.”
As per usual, I’m wondering how something like this plays out in the long run. Maybe I, as an adult, would enjoy playing with my food too. I think restaurants should cater to those of us who want to get in on the fun we missed when we were young and smash cakes did not exist.
“Here you are sir, your steak, salad and baked potato. Hope you enjoy it,” a waiter would say.
“Yeah, so I can’t help but notice I just have the one steak, one potato and one salad. I thought I was supposed to get a miniature version of each,” I would say.
“I don’t understand what you mean.”
“Well, I was hoping to play with my food. I wanted a smash tater and smash steak and smash salad. Actually, a salad would be hard to smash, I guess, so maybe just an extra cup of ranch dressing.”
“I have no idea what you’re talking about sir.”
“Well, smash cakes at parties for small children are all the rage. I just want to get in on the fun since the main form of entertainment at birthdays when I was little involved being blindfolded and handed a dangerously sharp object with a tail attached to it.”
“Sir, I assure that the amount of food we have brought you today is well enough to fill you up.”
“Oh, I’m not going to eat the food. Not much of it anyway…I’m going to smash it. I’ll fling some butter and sour cream around the place, toss the steak at the gentleman at the next table and probably pour the ranch dressing down my pants.”
“Why on earth would you do such a thing?”
“Mainly to get some super cute pictures. Imagine me with bits of tater all over my face and ranch dressing dripping out of my pant legs.”
“Sir, I’m going to have to ask you to leave.”
What a killjoy that waiter would be. I hope he doesn’t have any kids.