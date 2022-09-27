The threat of severe weather Friday posed by Hurricane Ian has led to football games for all three local high schools being rescheduled.
Schools statewide began moving their games by this past weekend, especially low country teams in areas expected to be the hardest hit in South Carolina. By Monday, teams in the upstate began shuffling as well including Chester, Lewisville and Great Falls.
Chester is set to open region play at home this week against Woodruff. The Cyclones will now be playing Thursday night at 7 p.m. Lewisville is slated to open region action with C.A. Johnson and will no do so at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. That is a home game for the Lions. Great Falls opens region play at home against Whitmire and the game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday as well.
Lewisville’s home volleyball game scheduled for Thursday against the Governor’s School for Science and Math is being rescheduled but a new date and time has not yet been set.