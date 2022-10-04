The public does not directly pick administrators and department heads that serve them at the government level, but they are definitely entitled to have input.

Presently, Chester County Council is going through the process of choosing an administrator, a move necessitated by a public referendum to change away from an elected supervisor. The City of Chester is working to bring in a full-time city administrator and a number of department heads. Now, the public chose the choosers so to speak, electing the public officials that will make the hires. That is an often overlooked but extremely important role that council members fill. You have essentially entrusted them to act on your behalf and in your best interest. We don’t have any reason to think anyone on either city or county council would do otherwise, but that doesn’t mean they should not have to (to borrow an educational term), “show their work.”

