The public does not directly pick administrators and department heads that serve them at the government level, but they are definitely entitled to have input.
Presently, Chester County Council is going through the process of choosing an administrator, a move necessitated by a public referendum to change away from an elected supervisor. The City of Chester is working to bring in a full-time city administrator and a number of department heads. Now, the public chose the choosers so to speak, electing the public officials that will make the hires. That is an often overlooked but extremely important role that council members fill. You have essentially entrusted them to act on your behalf and in your best interest. We don’t have any reason to think anyone on either city or county council would do otherwise, but that doesn’t mean they should not have to (to borrow an educational term), “show their work.”
The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act provides that any public body hiring a department head level job or higher must provide “all materials, regardless of form, gathered by a public body during a search to fill an employment position, except that materials relating to not fewer than the final three applicants under consideration for a position must be made available for public inspection and copying.” That means employment applications, written references, resumes and other items must be provided on finalists upon request.
The law has a very specific purpose. First of all, those are documents in possession of a public body, which makes them public records to which you are entitled. On a practical level, though, bodies need to operate under the assumption that someone is looking and important hiring decisions need to come with public scrutiny. Maybe a member of the public would pick up on a red flag of some kind a council member missed. Maybe you’ll remember that a certain candidate held a similar position in a nearby municipality and didn’t do a good job or maybe you’ll notice that some candidate has a familial or business connection to a decision maker that might not meet the legal definition of a conflict of interest, but should certainly be known to all.
Think about the important hires made by local bodies in recent years. Maybe you were happy with them and maybe you weren’t, but you at least you had the opportunity to see what other candidates were considered. We think seeing who the candidates are before a vote to hire is made is especially important. If a person is going to work for you and be paid with your tax dollars you should absolutely expect to see their qualifications and experience and measure it against other candidates. We were very critical of a change in policy at the City of Chester in recent years. Where we once were provided with the names of finalists and any documentation on them that had been collected immediately upon request, we started having to file a formal FOIA request, wait for a response and then eventually get what was asked for. Legally the City can do that, but they shouldn’t, because by the time we (or presumably anyone else) got what was asked for, a hire had already been made. At that point, what do we or the public get out of it? Maybe there was better candidate, but the opportunity for you to make your voice heard about it has passed. We hope that approach has changed with many new elected members of council and hired leaders.
Some big decisions and important hires are in the offing, ones that will impact you and the place you live directly. You don’t get to make them necessarily, but you should absolutely have a chance to make your voice heard.