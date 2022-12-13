Improvement for the Lewisville girls basketball team has been as easy as 1-3-1.
Improvement for the Lewisville girls basketball team has been as easy as 1-3-1.
The team is off to a 2-3 start and one of the losses came by a single point to AA Buford on Friday night.
That’s a respectable start and it’s even more so when you consider that the Lady Lions have only played AA and AAA competition thus far. Coach Mariah Thompson-Planter, in her third season as head varsity coach, said the team is developing well, particularly on defense.
She recently made a tweak in strategy and said it has really paid off.
“We switched to a 1-3-1 and a lot of teams have seemed to struggle with that,” she said.
Of course, any system will only work as well as the players executing it and Thompson-Planter said her squad has a good nucleus of talent to build around. That includes a speedy backcourt in guards Jaelayn Hargraves (a senior) and Mariah Wallace (a junior). Hargraves is averaging nearly 12 points-per-game, which included 15 against Buford and another contest with 21 points. Wallace is scoring almost 10 points-per-game. The athletic ability the two bring to the court is a driving force behind the team’s defensive success and the offense (which often feeds off the defense).
Thompson-Planter also has some size to compliment that speed in freshman Aiyana Murrell. A legitimate six-footer, her coach says she is still a little green and learning the game having only played it for a year, but said she brings enormous potential to the floor.
“She is still learning to finish, but she has made a lot of progress,” Thompson-Planter said.
There are other contributors too, like senior Alyssa Rollins, who Thompson-Planter calls her “defensive specialist.”
“She always knows exactly where she is supposed to be and exactly what she is supposed to be doing on defense,” Thompson-Planter said.
She said her team still has some areas it can improve upon, like attacking the basket on offense, but said her team has a chance to do that against a tough early non-region slate. Once the region schedule begins, Thompson-Planter said she believes her team will be better and will be ready to compete for region crown. Lewisville finished in second place last year to McBee and Thompson-Planter called the Lady Panthers “our nemesis.” She said her team will certainly not overlook Great Falls, C.A. Johnson or the Governor’s School, mindful that any of the three are capable of beating them on a given night.
Lewisville played at Chester Tuesday night and will play host to Midland STEM on Friday.
