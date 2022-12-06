As a society, we rightly applaud public servants who work in education, who work in law and law enforcement in some capacity or who are willing to serve in government. So imagine the amount of applause needed for someone who has done all three.
At Monday’s meeting of Chester County Council, Interim Chester County Supervisor Wylie Frederick was honored with a proclamation (as were outgoing Council Members Brad Jordan and Mary Guy). The supervisor form of government is going away in a few weeks, with voters having approved a switch to a hired administrator in 2020. When his county needed trusted, steady leadership, Frederick stepped forward and served, but that should not surprise anyone.
His career began in education as a teacher and then as an administrator in the Chester County School District. Councilman Pete Wilson noted that Frederick was his principal at College Street Elementary and Frederick taught current Sheriff Max Dorsey, along with hundreds of others.
After his career in education ended, he found a different way to serve his community by becoming a magistrate. It’s an often thankless job but one that is very important in terms of keeping the local legal system moving.
Then in 2020, of course, he accepted the role of interim county administrator. It is important to remember the circumstances that brought about that appointment from Gov. Henry McMaster. Shane Stuart, the elected supervisor, was suspended from office after being indicted on an array of charges, including drug trafficking. This came just a year after the elected sheriff had been removed from office after a long list of indictments. Chester County was reeling, faith and confidence in local government was understandably shaken. The selection of the right interim supervisor was very important. The county needed someone not only capable of doing all that the job calls for, but also of restoring credibility to the office. The person picked had to be respected, had to be above reproach and had to have the trust of the county. Frederick checked all the boxes and provided a steadying presence when it was needed.
It is honorable to serve in any capacity, but we think spending a life in service in one form or another is something altogether different. It should earn you more than just applause and proclamations. In the case of Frederick it has earned him our respect and gratitude.